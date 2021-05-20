US Sustainable Winegrowing Summit: How To Explain Sustainability To Consumers?
A vast majority of American wines are certified sustainable. But do consumers know what it means? How should the producers explain the idea of being sustainable to their customers? This was one crucial issue raised during the second US Sustainable Winegrowing Summit on April 19 – 21, jointly hosted by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing, Oregon Wine, New York Wines, Washington State Wine, Washington Winegrowers and LIVE, a sustainability label.www.forbes.com