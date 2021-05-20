newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

US Sustainable Winegrowing Summit: How To Explain Sustainability To Consumers?

By Per and Britt Karlsson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A vast majority of American wines are certified sustainable. But do consumers know what it means? How should the producers explain the idea of being sustainable to their customers? This was one crucial issue raised during the second US Sustainable Winegrowing Summit on April 19 – 21, jointly hosted by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing, Oregon Wine, New York Wines, Washington State Wine, Washington Winegrowers and LIVE, a sustainability label.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

181K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Oregon Wine#Organic Wine#Sustainable Energy#Sustainable Farming#Climate Research#Climate Summit#Energy Conservation#American#Washington State Wine#Washington Winegrowers#Lodi Rules#Fish Friendly Farming#Napa Green#San Francisco Chronicle#Hunt Country Vineyards#Ranch#Soter Vineyards#Jackson Family Wines#Salmon Safe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Sustainability / GreenGenes

Food production needs are expected to roughly double over the next 35 years as the world population grows and people in under developed countries become more affluent and demand more calories. Healthy ecosystems are vital to the survival of all organisms. How can we grow crops without harming the environment? How can we balance technology and global food security? What is the right balance of organic and conventional farming? What role can genetics and biotechnology play without compromising the needs of tomorrow?
EnvironmentRecycling Today

Centered on sustainable solutions

Creating sustainable solutions has been a part of Revolution’s story since day one. In the early 1990s, the founders of Little Rock, Arkansas-based Delta Plastics, a manufacturer of agricultural low-density polyethylene tubing, or polytube, discovered a need in their community. Each growing season, farmers use polytube to irrigate their fields. But, because polytube can be used only for one growing season, Delta’s founders recognized that farmers in and around Little Rock were accumulating large piles of polytube every year with no way to recycle it.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AEO Reinforces Sustainability Commitment

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through the use of more sustainable raw materials and manufacturing techniques, water reduction, and the development of a limited American Eagle (AE) jeans collection using guidelines as a part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign project. The AE x Jeans Redesign collection uses guidelines developed by the Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular team alongside over 80 denim experts, and adheres to the principles of a circular economy where clothes are made with limited impact, are recyclable and are long-lasting to be kept in use. This is an important step for AEO as it progresses the practice to make AE jeans more sustainable and circular, reinforcing the promise to offer customers great styles that feel good to wear and are made with the planet in mind.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Stakeholders Can Make Or Break Companies’ Sustainability Efforts

As climate change has become a top concern among consumers, activists, employees and other important stakeholders, business leaders are taking notice. In Deloitte Global’s 2021 Climate Check report, executives shared their greatest concerns about climate change after another year of significant climate disasters ranging from wildfires and droughts to record-setting blizzards and floods.
Food Safetyagrinews-pubs.com

Pandemic has not shaken consumer interest in food sustainability

HARTLAND, Wis. — Consumer concerns about a sustainable food system have not waned during the pandemic. In fact, sustainability is even more important now than a year ago, according to a new consumer poll by C.O.nxt, a marketing and communications agency. What’s more, the definition of sustainability continues to broaden...
AgriculturePosted by
Forbes

Sustainable Strategies For Agriculture And Biodiversity: As Simple As Helping Nature Run Its Course

Smart climate farming practices are gaining prominence on policymakers’ agenda to compensate for the impact modern farming has had on soil health and climate change. Unlike other issues within sustainability which require technological development, farmers can look to nature-based solutions within the agricultural sector. Promoting the adoption rate of such practices among farmers can have exponential benefits both for the climate and for land productivity, as they help improve the carbon reserves of soils, cut greenhouse gas emissions, while contributing to biodiversity restoration.
U.S. PoliticsCleanTechnica

The US Infrastructure Bill & the Costs of a Sustainable Transition

Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion-over-8-years “once in a generation” infrastructure spending bill has launched a flurry of conversation. Infrastructure spending, job creation in the post-Corona economy, and a national response to climate change are on the table. This is good, but if this is supposed to answer our environmental crisis, the bill should be considered in light of what it would cost to make the U.S. sustainably powered, and consider how much the bill accomplishes. Many studies have considered the costs of an energy transition. A comparison between these studies and Joe Biden’s proposals brings into focus what Biden’s plans are designed to accomplish — and what they are not.
Environmenthometextilestoday.com

94% of consumers say a more sustainable lifestyle is important

New York – A new study delves into which buzzwords, sustainable features and activities are most highly valued by consumers. Sustainability & Consumerism: U.S. Consumer Behaviors and Preferences found that while sustainability alone doesn’t determine consumer purchasing behavior, it is of growing importance – and across all generational demographics. It was produced by Compose[d], a digital creative services and strategy agency, and MaCher, a brand solutions company. The study surveyed 1,000 consumers (age 18-75) in the U.S. in March 2021.
Cincinnati, OHmoversmakers.org

Sustainability Summit focuses on innovative solutions on ‘The Path to 2030’

With President Biden committing to a 50-percent reduction in US greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030, a dramatic shift is underway to support climate action at all levels. At the 2021 Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit, attendees can learn how to work to create healthy and resilient communities where everyone can thrive. The summit will feature Midwestern businesses, organizations, universities and local governments already leading on strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
AgriculturePosted by
The Conversation UK

Seaspiracy: how to make fishing more sustainable by tackling bycatch – new research

Capturing audiences worldwide with its no-holds-barred indictment of the fishing industry, Netflix’s Seaspiracy is the latest documentary to draw attention to the plight of our oceans. With marine species at risk of extinction, degradation of coral reef habitats, and threats to nutritionally important fish species, public concern about ocean mismanagement is well founded.
EntertainmentWorld Economic Forum

This is how nature can inspire us to create sustainable cities

For a more sustainable future, 21st century cities must be based on models of adaptation that are inspired by nature, writes architecture academic Mohammed Makki. The role of technology will be key when it comes to moving away from the fixed, outdated urban model from the early 1900s, which is contributing to climate change.
California StatePosted by
High Country News

How ‘sustainable’ is California’s groundwater sustainability act?

Beneath the almond and citrus fields of the San Joaquin Valley lies an enormous system of aquifers that feeds some of the world’s most productive farmland. Hundreds of miles north and east, along the Nevada border, is the Surprise Valley, a remote, high-desert region undergirded by cone-shaped hollows of sediment that hold deposits of water. Both of these water systems, along with every other groundwater basin in California — a whopping 515 entities — must create individually tailored plans to manage their water use more sustainably. In scale and ambition, California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) has few parallels. And the work becomes increasingly urgent as the climate crisis makes water shortages increasingly severe.
MinoritiesCrain's New York Business

Black banking executives on how to sustain post-Floyd changes

The finance industry can point to tangible progress for Black workers since the Black Lives Matter protests last year. But change isn’t coming fast enough, a half dozen executives said during Bloomberg Television’s “Money and Equality” special report on Friday. “Generations who are coming into the workforce today are way...
Environmentthefashionlaw.com

From “Recycled” to “Green,” Consumers are Being Influenced by Marketers’ Sustainability Buzzwords

Sustainability, alone, does not determine consumer purchasing behavior, but “it is of growing importance,” a new joint report revealed, finding that 94 percent of consumers say a more sustainable lifestyle is important to them and with 47 percent saying that they would pay more for “sustainable” products. According to a new study, Sustainability & Consumerism: U.S. Consumer Behaviors and Preferences, which saw digital strategy agency Compose[d] and packaging and promotional product design company MaCher survey 1,000 U.S. consumers between ages and 18 and 75 in March 2021, while there are key differences among the different consumer age brackets, more than half of all of the surveyed consumers (67 percent) said that they view sustainability as “an important part of their purchase decision making.”
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

The Small Businesses With Big Sustainability Goals

It is often the case that big businesses make the news with their efforts to become more sustainable - in March 2021 the UK government announced how 30 of the 100 FTSE 100 companies have signed up to the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign. These companies include AstraZeneca, BT Group, Sainsbury’s, and Unilever and together they represent a total market capital value of £650 billion.
Shoppingthemanual.com

How to Sustainably Shop for Seafood, Made Simple

From nature to nutrition, the ocean and its wildlife play a vital role in our everyday lives. For us to continue to enjoy all this delicate ecosystem has to offer, we must take steps to protect and preserve it. One of the simplest ways to have a positive impact on...
TechnologyFast Company

How technology is helping to sustain the planet: 6 bright ideas

Organizations worldwide are using advanced technologies to support a variety of planet-sustaining endeavors. Among them: mitigating climate change, conserving dwindling natural resources, ensuring a reliable supply of food, and improving the quality of our waterways. Here are six examples of the most cutting-edge work. Dam good energy savings. Operating under...