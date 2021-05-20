US Sustainable Winegrowing Summit: How To Explain Sustainability To Consumers?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through the use of more sustainable raw materials and manufacturing techniques, water reduction, and the development of a limited American Eagle (AE) jeans collection using guidelines as a part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign project. The AE x Jeans Redesign collection uses guidelines developed by the Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular team alongside over 80 denim experts, and adheres to the principles of a circular economy where clothes are made with limited impact, are recyclable and are long-lasting to be kept in use. This is an important step for AEO as it progresses the practice to make AE jeans more sustainable and circular, reinforcing the promise to offer customers great styles that feel good to wear and are made with the planet in mind.