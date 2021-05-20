newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Oso Creek slowly dropping

By José Luis Martínez
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEoNZ_0a5qKrlo00

Oso Creek's rapid rise that began on Wednesday has now become a slow descent.

The water level at the creek hit its high point of 26.63 feet at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly 24 hours earlier, Oso Creek's water level was just under 9 feet.

From 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, heavy rain sent the water level up to 20 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage.

Even as the rain tapered off Wednesday evening, the creek continued to climb.

It hit 25 feet, major flood stage, at around midnight.

Thursday's 10 a.m. reading showed a slight drop to 26.49 feet.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

2K+
Followers
943
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Water Level#Rain Water#Moderate Flood Stage#Major Flood Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The U.S. could be in for another active hurricane season in the months ahead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Thursday, predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal number of named storms. The NOAA outlook predicts a likelihood of 13 to 20...