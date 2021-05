Forum Energy Metals Corp. [FMC-TSXV; FDCFF-OTC; F3E-FSE] reported geochemical results compiled over three drill programs on the 100%-owned Fir Island uranium project in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. Boron, uranium, offset of the unconformity, and size of the resistivity low all increase to the north along the Cathy Fault. A 100-metre interval of interpreted ultramafic rock with elevated nickel was intersected in basement rocks in FI-24. This same lithology with 0.24% nickel over a 68.5-metre interval has been identified in FI-03, located 1.1km west of FI-24. Forum has requested the lab to assay these nickel zones for palladium, platinum, and gold.