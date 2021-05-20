newsbreak-logo
‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ is getting the witchy band back together again. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters in the forthcoming live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2,” it was announced Thursday. The spooky sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus...

