GeoBox just introduced the GeoBox UD10X, a hardware solution for control and edge-blending of 8K/2K using 4K UHD projectors. UD10X is a modularized design to control up to four projectors from one UD100 and can be daisy-chained to support unlimited UHD projectors. Each module is equipped with four inputs (3x HDMI2.0 & 1x DP1.4) and one output (HDMI 2.0). UD10X is also an advanced hardware edge-blending processor with full functions for warping and edge blending. Except for signal source and projector, no PC or additional equipment is required. The major applications are warping and edge blending on flat, curved and cylindric screen.