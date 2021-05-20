newsbreak-logo
UPMC community pediatrics division acquires new practices

By Paul J. Gough
bizjournals
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics continues to expand with the acquisition of three practices between January and July. UPMC acquired Sewickley Valley Pediatrics and its three locations in Sewickley, Franklin Park and Rochester in March, Next Generation Pediatrics in Butler County in May and, on July 1, Pediatrics South will become UPMC CCP in Castle Shannon and McMurray. Financial terms of the acquisitions weren’t announced.

