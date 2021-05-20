UPMC community pediatrics division acquires new practices

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) has been chosen as one of only 50 healthcare centers, country wide, to win a $10,000 prize in the first round of the “P4 Challenge” (Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention) courtesy of the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). The community clinic won for their innovative approach to increasing access to youth immunizations and visits. Of particular concern is the 19% decline in the number of preteens, ages 11-12, seen last year as a result of the pandemic. Adolescence is a critical time period for vaccine administration and clinicians at VCC want to focus on giving children the best chance at becoming healthy adults, with access to the right healthcare.