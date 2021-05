Back in January, using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and technical analyses, I looking for a more significant correction to unfold in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. “A correction of the primary-degree is a large one, in both time and price, and suggests TLSA should see between $560-600 before primary-V to new all-time highs kicks in. These all-time highs should be in the $1,200-$1,500 region. It is even possible for TSLA to fall back to September-November 2020 levels ($400+/-50). But for now, I find that less likely and will stick to the standard 23.60-38.2% retrace for a 4th wave, just like I showed on the daily chart it has adhered to many times.”