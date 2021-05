SONOMA, Calif., May 4th, 2021 – Sosie Wines, the award winning boutique Sonoma based winery, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first ever tasting room off the historic downtown Sonoma Plaza. Specializing in organically and sustainably farmed wines inspired by old-world winemaking, guests can choose from outdoor or inside seating for a local luxury tasting. Operating hours are Thursday through Monday from 11:00am - 6:00pm, with plans to expand hours in the summer months. Sosie Wine’s tasting room is located on Vine Alley, a walking alley off the Sonoma Plaza square at 25 East Napa Street, Suite C, Sonoma, CA, 95476. Reservations may be made through tasting@sosiewines.com or at https://www.sosiewines.com/contact, and walk-ins are welcome. Guests are asked to comply with local Covid protocols.