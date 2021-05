Just a few minutes away from Disney World’s theme parks and resorts, Disney has been working on its new Flamingo Crossings Town Center. A number of hotels in this area are already open, Disney’s College Program Cast Members are set to reside in an apartment complex located in this area, and a number of other retailers were previously announced for this area (including a Wendy’s, Firehouse Subs, and more). And now we’ve got an update about another new thing that will be coming to Flamingo Crossings!