They never imagined they’d be away from the stage for so long. At best, they thought the hiatus would last a couple of weeks. At worst, a couple of months. So at the start of the pandemic, Beckanne Sisk and Chase O’Connell, longtime dancers with Ballet West, capitalized on their rare downtime. They relaxed and watched ballets online. They talked more with their families. And eventually, when it became clear the situation wasn’t going to improve anytime soon, they postponed their June 12 wedding.