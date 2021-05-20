SDS Lumber sale: While locals fret, companies evade questions
Lack of information leads to increasing unease as a New York investment firm moves in to handle the sale of a Columbia Gorge logging fixture. . For 75 years, the SDS Lumber Company headquartered in Bingen, Washington, has been managing 100,000 acres of prime Pacific Northwest forest resources, as well as local lumber mill operations in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge. In September 2020, a press release from SDS announced the company’s shareholders had decided to explore the sale of its timberland holdings and mill properties.columbiainsight.org