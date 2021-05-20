newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

SDS Lumber sale: While locals fret, companies evade questions

Posted by 
Columbia Insight
Columbia Insight
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Lack of information leads to increasing unease as a New York investment firm moves in to handle the sale of a Columbia Gorge logging fixture. . For 75 years, the SDS Lumber Company headquartered in Bingen, Washington, has been managing 100,000 acres of prime Pacific Northwest forest resources, as well as local lumber mill operations in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge. In September 2020, a press release from SDS announced the company’s shareholders had decided to explore the sale of its timberland holdings and mill properties.

columbiainsight.org
Columbia Insight

Columbia Insight

Hood River, OR
71
Followers
115
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia Insight is a 501c3 organization based in the Columbia River Gorge. We are an online, nonprofit publication and a regional news source for communities throughout the Columbia River Basin. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and foster a sense of community around environmental issues affecting the Basin by publishing original, fair and balanced journalism that tells the untold stories of the region.

 https://columbiainsight.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sds#Commercial Real Estate#Fret#Inventory Management#Land Management#Land Ownership#Columbia Gorge#Sds Lumber Company#Bingen#Project Steelhead#Perella Weinberg Partners#Pwp#The Goldendale Sentinel#Northwest#Forest Economic Advisor#Weyerhaeuser#Gard Communications#Yakama Nation#Sds Assets#Sds Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Columbia Insight

How the biggest river protection act in Oregon history was created

One supporter calls the River Democracy Act a ‘miracle’ piece of legislation. Here’s why. He sandwiched into the backseat. As campus demands faded he began to relax and appreciate in the scenery. Pavement turned to dirt and highways turned to waterways. By the time the group arrived at their destination along the McKenzie River he was re-energized. The car doors couldn’t open fast enough.
Oregon StatePosted by
Columbia Insight

Cheese in the desert: Why mega-dairies are piping water onto Oregon’s shrub-steppe

An environmental coalition is lobbying for a moratorium on mega-dairies, which have proliferated in a water-challenged area of northeastern Oregon. . Cody Easterday is still waiting for the Oregon Department of Agriculture to approve his application, submitted in June 2019, for a Confined Animal Feeding Operation near the city of Boardman (pop. 3,340), 165 miles east of Portland. Easterday, a 49-year-old rancher whose family owns a huge agricultural operation in Washington state, proposes to open a mega-dairy that would be the second-largest in Oregon. The Easterday Dairy would have up to 28,300 animals and use more water than most cities in the state.