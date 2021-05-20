NEWS: Rise of the Resistance Will Be CLOSED Today in Disney World

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the newest rides in Disney World, but it can also be one of the toughest to get on. To get on Rise of the Resistance, you’ll need to join a boarding group which can be difficult enough on its own. But, aside from getting a Boarding Group, technical issues and other problems can arise (just as they do with any other Disney ride) that cause Rise of the Resistance to close temporarily. And it looks like today is one of those days, as Rise of the Resistance is temporarily closed in Disney World.