An endodontist is someone who treats diseases that start inside the tooth and that includes pain and infection that could be coming from a tooth. They do root canal procedures. An endodontist spends two or more years after dental school learning how to do root canal treatments and prevent and treat diseases that start inside the tooth. An endodontist also uses specialized equipment like 3D dimensional x-rays called CBCT’s and surgical microscopes that allows them to see the intricate anatomy inside teeth. All these can increase the effectiveness of treatment or increase the success of treatment as well as minimize the number of treatments that necessary to do root canal treatment and they have ways to get you comfortable and less anxious about the treatment.