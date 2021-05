IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters in Idaho Falls were called to the Bonneville County Hatch Pit early Tuesday morning after a passerby noticed a fire. The calls came into dispatch around 4 a.m., according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release. Multiple callers reported seeing heavy smoke and flames at the Hatch Pit on 33rd North. The hatch pit serves as the county’s landfill for construction debris, wood and other materials.