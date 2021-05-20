newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansdale, PA

Caretaker Surrenders After Accidentally Shooting Man With Special Needs Inside Lansdale Home

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0hpQ_0a5qJYEK00
Kashaan Moses Photo Credit: Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department

A caretaker surrendered to police on Wednesday after he accidentally shot a man with special needs while unloading his gun at a Lansdale residential group home, authorities said.

Kashaan Moses, 25, a former employee with Jewish Education Vocation (JEVS), which provides care for people with special needs and developmental disabilities, directed arriving officers to the wounded man, who was sitting in a chair in the front room by the front door of the Rosemont Avenue group home around 8 a.m. on April 10, according to the Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department.

Moses reportedly told investigators he accidentally shot 71-year-old Thomas Lavin on the left side of his face just below his left eye while trying to unload his gun to make sure there wasn't a round “in the head," according to local police and NBC Philadelphia.

Lavin was unresponsive when officers arrived on the scene and was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he still resides more than a month after the incident.

Lavin reportedly suffered a stroke, an aneurysm, having his left eye surgically removed, and having a stent placed in his carotid artery, NBC Philadelphia reports.

JEVS officials told NBC they had a “no weapons” policy which Moses was aware of since his employment orientation in 2014, the outlet reports.

"In my experience, the more a person claims that he or she is capable of safely retaining, storing, and handling a firearm, the less likely that is to be true," Upper Gwynedd police chief David Duffy said.

"My heart goes out to the victim and his family. The injuries suffered by the victim are truly horrible and will seriously affect him for the rest of his life.”

Moses was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

He was arraigned before Judge Suzan Leonard and released after posting $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3 at 12:45 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Lansdale, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caretaker#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#Front Man#Left Side#Guns#Jewish#Rosemont Avenue#Investigators#71 Year Old Thomas Lavin#Judge Suzan Leonard#Police Chief#Authorities#Aggravated Assault#Nbc Philadelphia Reports#Face#Jevs Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania Statejems.com

Ambulance in Head-On Collision with SUV in PA

According to a report from LevittownNow, an SUV and a Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad ambulance collided head-on on New Falls Road between Apple Tree and Red Cedar Drives in Bristol Township at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. There were no serious injuries. Rescue squad chief Joel Rutkowski said the crew...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Montgomery County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Montgomery County DA warns of warrant phone scam

Local law enforcement in Montgomery County are warning residents of a phone scam where the caller impersonates a detective or sheriff. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that these calls involve someone calling a county resident and telling them they have an active arrest warrant. They then try to scam them out of their money.
Montgomery County, PAphillyvoice.com

Philly man found dead inside car in Cheltenham, prosecutors say

A 50-year-old man was found with fatal gunshot injuries inside his car in Cheltenham on Thursday morning, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of his death, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Christian Williams, of Philadelphia, was found in his vehicle on the 100 block of Tookany Creek Parkway around 9:45 a.m.,...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Lansdale, PADelaware County Daily Times

First responders participate in Lansdale SEPTA train crash simulation

LANSDALE — What would happen if a vehicle crashed into a train -- in downtown Lansdale?. Numerous Montgomery County first responders literally got a "crash" course Sunday as part of a training exercise staged by SEPTA and area municipalities. “It represents something we have to be prepared for,” said RJ...
Lansdale, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

HERO: Mother's Day Motorist Lauds NJ Trooper's Tender Heart

A mother of five, who broke down along a South Jersey highway in the middle of the night, shared a Mother's Day story about her gratitude for New Jersey State Police. The resident of Lansdale, PA, in Montgomery County, said her minivan's alternator broke along Route 55 in Vineland, NJ, in Cumberland County on Sunday.
Norristown, PAMain Line Media News

Prosecutors withdraw gun-related charges against Norristown man

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County prosecutors have withdrawn gun trafficking-related charges against a Norristown man in light of a recent state Supreme Court ruling, in an unrelated case, pertaining to vehicle searches. All charges, including corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, persons not to possess a firearm and...
Lansdale, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Boy Attacked By Dog In Lansdale

A child was hospitalized with scratches all over his body after being attacked by a dog in Lansdale, authorities said. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. last Thursday on the 100 block of Walnut Street, local police said. A witness told NorthPennNow that the dog was a Rottweiler. Another witness...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Lansdale, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Juvenile Attacked by Dog

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at approximately 1:41 pm, officers of the Lansdale Borough Police Department were dispatched to assist Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on the 100 block of Walnut Street, in Lansdale Borough, for a report of a person being attacked by a dog. Upon arrival, officers made contact...