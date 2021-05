Adam Levine jokingly shared some feedback about the anticipated wedding of his friends and Voice coaches: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. "I don't support their marriage," the silver-haired singer said during his Thursday (April 29) appearance on the 3,000th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She's so cool and he's not." DeGeneres tried to defend Shelton by describing him as "not cool, but he's very funny and very smart," to which Levine jumped in on the remarks. "He's vaguely charming," Levine responded, adding, "I miss this. I've missed making so much fun of him."