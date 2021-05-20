Men Wearing Skirts And Dresses On The Runway And Calling It Fashion

Fashion is an ever-evolving phenomenon that is influenced by pop culture over time. Athletes, musicians, movie stars, social media, and even royalty have huge impacts on the different trends that come and go in the fashion world. Still, it's we, the consumers, who suck it up and spend money on whatever they (whoever they are) tells us is trendy, happy to spend even more money the following season when that first purchase is no longer cool. Essentially, we're total suckers. But, sometimes fashion takes a strange turn and reinvents social conventions, turns all the societal norms on their heads, and makes us question everything we thought we knew about everything. Take these runway looks of men wearing skirts and dresses; they might be fabulous outfits, but I'm not sure how high-street fashion they could become.