Adams County League of Women Voters (LWV) will hear highlights from the 2021 session of the Colorado Legislature Monday, May 24, via zoom from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. Andrea Wilkins, Legislative Liaison for LWV of Colorado, will highlight major legislation from this year’s session. She will cover information about the final budget, appropriations for large and long-term programs such as transportation, and updated information on federal stimulus and relief funding that is anticipated. The Legislature will adjourn in mid-June. This is the final meeting of the League’s program year.