Statesboro, GA

rel.-Church Calendar0522 2021

Statesboro Herald
 11 hours ago

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:. CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Statesboro, GAuga.edu

Georgia Museum of Art honored for pandemic programs

The Georgia Museum of Art received two awards at the Georgia Association of Museums Conference, held in Statesboro, Georgia, in a hybrid in-person/virtual format April 26-28. The museum’s series of “Art at Home” projects, started in response to the pandemic, received the special award for “Creativity in Crisis: Community Impact” for Art at Home. Virginia Howell, director of the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking at the Georgia Institute of Technology and a board member of GAM, wrote, “This project really stood out to the awards committee as a great example of adapting to the challenges of a pandemic.”
Statesboro, GAwtoc.com

Statesboro businessman shares family’s culture & cuisine

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks Asian American/Pacific Island Heritage Month. We’re spotlighting people in our region who bring their background to their community. Adam Tsang turns into a whirlwind in his kitchen. He’s first-generation American and Statesboro native, but a second-generation restaurant owner. “Back in the day, there...
Statesboro, GAWALB 10

Statesboro man to walk 50 miles to honor law enforcement

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man once again laced up his walking shoes to circle the city over and over through the night to support law officers. John Long stepped off Friday to begin his 20 hour, 50 mile walk in support of law enforcement. This marks the...
Statesboro, GAgriceconnect.com

Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds to Host Cabin Fever Laser Light Show

The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has announced that they will host the Cabin Fever Laser Light Show at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. The light show will be May 20-23, 2021 with various show times throughout the 4-day period. The show will be held at 16942 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458. The...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Carr — Neubauer

The Rev. and Mrs. Franklin Sasser of Garfield and Mr. and Mrs. Keith Carr of Statesboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Libby Carr, to Colin Neubauer of Atlanta. Miss Carr is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dickey Harrison of Kite, Georgia, and Arlene Carr and the late Emory Carr of Swainsboro. She is a certified public accountant and fraud examiner employed by Aprio LLP, in Atlanta and a graduate of Georgia Southern University.
Statesboro, GAwtoc.com

Statesboro’s Fourth of July celebration returns this year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge celebration will return to Statesboro this year. The recreation department says they’re bringing back the Fourth of July Celebration. Organizers of Statesboro’s Firecracker Festival say it broke their hearts as much as anyone last year to cancel the event. Now, they hope people are as excited as them to know it is back.
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Laser light show coming to Fairgrounds May 20-23

The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds will be the site of a laser light show featuring music from the 80s, 90s and classic rock for four nights of shows later this month. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro will host the “Cabin Fever Laser Light Show” May 20-23 with various show times throughout the four-day period.
Statesboro, GAgriceconnect.com

Statesboro Seniors Surprised with Beautiful Flowers from Foodlion

Statesboro seniors at Southern Manor Retirement Inn received an early Mother’s Day surprise recently when they received beautiful flowers from Foodlion. Statesboro Foodlion manager Tod Marsh reached out to Grice Connect with the idea of a flower donation. He wanted to spread a little joy to some appreciative Statesboro Seniors in a way that only flowers will do.
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Food Bank searching for new home

The Statesboro Food Bank’s director and volunteers continue their search for a new location for the food storage and distribution center, after indications that the charity will need to move out of the old Julia P. Bryant School complex by the end of 2021. As reported in March, the Bulloch...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Jazzing it up with the Statesboro Orchestra

The Statesboro Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Aceto, will perform “An Evening in the Jazz Age” for its spring concert on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Emma Kelly Theater. The featured soloist of the evening will be Statesboro High School senior Cameron Halaby, performing Johann...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

State museum conference represents return of visitor events to Statesboro

Statesboro and Georgia Southern University hosted museum professionals from around the state when the Georgia Association of Museums held its annual conference here April 26-28. With masks worn where practicable, the 2021 conference provided a return to in-person events for two of the host organizations, the Statesboro Convention & Visitors...
Bulloch County, GAStatesboro Herald

Free food, vaccination and mask drive Saturday

The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP, Squash the Spread, CORE and Agape Worship Center, with some help from the Health Department, have teamed up to provide a combined food drop, COVID-19 vaccination clinic and mask distribution event this Saturday, May 1. It will be held from 9 a.m. until...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

10th annual Kiwanis rodeo comes back to the Boro

The 10th annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo played to a sold-out house on both Friday and Saturday nights as the rodeo returned to the Boro after a year-long COVID-induced hiatus. The new Bulloch County Agricultural Complex was the rodeo venue for the first time. Both nights provided superb rodeo action. Friday night saw perfect rodeo weather but on Saturday with Mother Nature pouring over 3 inches of rain on Statesboro, the roofed Ag Complex was truly appreciated. The audiences were super both nights showing loud appreciation for the action in the rodeo arena.
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Bulloch has two after-school program ‘champions’

The Georgia Statewide AfterSchool program announced its AfterSchool Community Champions for the year. Bulloch County boasts two champions – Joy Deal with the Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department; and Joseph Folsom with the Bulloch Counseling Center and the Journey Child and Adolescent Center. The AfterSchool Community Champions Program...