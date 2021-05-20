newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Pokemon GO Galarian Ponyta: How to Catch

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon GO Galarian Ponyta will now be catchable through research breakthroughs for a limited time. Galarian Ponyta made waves when its appearance was first revealed to trainers. It quickly became a fan favorite of the recently implemented alternate region forms due to its cotton-candy-like fluff and pastel unicorn coloring. Its evolved form, Galarian Rapidash, was greeted with equal and elegant enthusiasm. Now, trainers have the opportunity to get both through completing their usual research tasks.

