Pokemon GO Galarian Ponyta: How to Catch

Pokemon Go will have its long awaited Gible Community Day in June. Pokemon Go announced the first details for June's Community Day event today on Twitter, announcing that the event will take place on June 6th and will feature the Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon Gible. Gible is one of the rarer Pokemon in Pokemon Go, so it seems that Pokemon Go wanted to give fans advance notice to keep their schedule free during the event. Like other Community Day events, the June 6th Community Day will run from 11 AM to 5 PM local time and will see Garchomp (Gible's fully evolved form) learn an event-exclusive move. Additionally, players will also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Gible during the event.