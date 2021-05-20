Pokemon GO Galarian Ponyta: How to Catch
Pokemon GO Galarian Ponyta will now be catchable through research breakthroughs for a limited time. Galarian Ponyta made waves when its appearance was first revealed to trainers. It quickly became a fan favorite of the recently implemented alternate region forms due to its cotton-candy-like fluff and pastel unicorn coloring. Its evolved form, Galarian Rapidash, was greeted with equal and elegant enthusiasm. Now, trainers have the opportunity to get both through completing their usual research tasks.www.dbltap.com