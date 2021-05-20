newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Laudato si' Week recalls encyclical's sixth anniversary

By CNA Staff
catholicnewsagency.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vatican is observing Laudato si’ Week to mark the sixth anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical on care for our common home. The week includes an online climate summit. “The Laudato si’ action platform will be launched at the end of this week that offers the Church and all religious...

www.catholicnewsagency.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encyclical#Religious Climate#Global Climate#Climate Summit#Church#Catholics#Christian#Common Home#Climate Change#Vatican#Fr#Ecological Responsibility#Integral Ecology#Earth#Humanity#Jubilee#Grace#Father Augusto Zampini#Fossil Fuels#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Country
Vatican City
Related
Worldla-croix.com

Australian archbishop says there's no stopping pope's push for synodality

Pope Francis has no one in his small circle of advisors, known as the Council of Cardinals, who is from Oceania. — While the other continents have a seat in the seven-member "kitchen cabinet" or C7, Oceania's chair has been empty since October 2018. That's when the pope thanked Australian Cardinal George Pell for his services and removed him from the group.
Religionamericamagazine.org

No one can win the Communion wars over abortion

Yesterday, America reported that Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria, S.J., head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, had sent a letter to be shared with every bishop in the United States, warning that a proposed discussion over a national policy about pro-choice politicians receiving Communion could “become a source of discord rather than unity.” Cardinal Ladaria said that only after an “extensive and serene” two-stage dialogue, first among the bishops themselves and then with pro-choice politicians, should formal discussion of such a policy begin.
thecatholicthing.org

Remembering a musical and spiritual pilgrim

The famous composer Igor Stravinsky was raised in the Russian Orthodox tradition, and came to have an appreciation for the spiritual riches of the Catholic Church. © 2021 The Catholic Thing. All rights reserved. For reprint rights, write to: info@frinstitute.org The Catholic Thing is a forum for intelligent Catholic commentary. Opinions expressed by writers are solely their own.
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Cross Words: A theology of marriage

A girl in a white dress walks down the aisle. Beautiful music plays in the background. A man, beaming with excitement, awaits her on the other side. The congregation stands, and the ceremony begins. Before long, the two newlyweds walk into a world of new opportunities and adventures. Marriage is...
Religionyoursun.com

Our actions reflect on God's good name

A week from tomorrow, in the evening, Jews the world over begin the festival of Shavuot. Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks, is one of the three pilgrimage festivals from the Torah (the Five Books of Moses), when our ancient ancestors brought offerings to the Temple in Jerusalem in appreciation to God for the harvest.
ReligionWashington Post

Catholic bishops are weaponizing the Eucharist

Regarding the May 1 Metro article “Biden’s stance on abortion rights sets up a debate among Catholic bishops”:. There is more variety and latitude in the Catholic Church than is sometimes believed, a circumstance that occasioned St. Cardinal John Henry Newman’s famous remark that he would “drink . . . to the conscience first, and to the pope afterwards.” This is not to say that as fundamental an issue as abortion is up for discussion among Catholics, only that the ways and extent of its representation and defense are and can be, so that our president, who is reported personally to reject and oppose the practice, should not be denied the sacrament of Communion because he observes as well the requirements of law, litigation and democratic procedure, as is appropriate to his office.
Religionmartincountymessenger.com

Prayer for the Nation

Almighty God, You have given us this good land for our heritage. We humbly ask You that we may always prove ourselves a people mindful of Your favor and glad to do Your will. Bless our land with honorable endeavor, sound learning and pure manners. Save us from violence, discord, and confusion, from pride and arrogance, and from every evil way. Defend our liberties and fashion into one united people the multitude brought here out of many nations and tongues. Endow with the Spirit of wisdom those to whom in Your Name we entrust the authority of government, that there may be justice and peace at home, and that through obedience to Your law we may show forth Your praise among the nations on earth. In time of prosperity fill our hearts with thankfulness, and in the day of trouble do not allow our trust in You to fail. Amen.
ReligionPosted by
WSB Radio

Pope creates lay ministry to boost supply of faith teachers

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday formally created a new lay ministry to encourage greater participation of secular women and men in the teaching of the Catholic faith, especially in places where priests are in short supply. The new law creating the lay ministry of catechists officially recognizes...
ReligionNorth Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit, May 8

In the days of Shamgar son of Anath, in the days of Jael, the main roads were deserted because travelers kept to the side roads. Villages were deserted because travelers kept to the side roads. Villages were deserted, they were deserted in Israel, until I, Deborah, arose, a mother in Israel. Awake! Awake, Deborah!”
MinoritiesIndependent Record

Reverend's remarks on race divide the body of Christ

Rev. Brehe’s column claiming Christians are racists, and that evangelical Christians are more racists than other denominations was not accurate, regardless of his research sources. As proof, he claimed that our children’s books about Jesus show him as white, and Jesus was not white. I am an evangelical author writing...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

American Cardinals met with CDF before Ladaria letter

Cardinals Blase Cupich and Joseph Tobin met with the prefect for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican just days before the congregation’s prefect, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, sent a letter urging the U.S. bishops to fulfill a set of conditions before implementing a plan regarding pro-abortion Catholic politicians receiving Holy Communion.
Religionamicohoops.net

Pope Francis establishes the Secular Service for Christian catechists

Pope Francis established the Secular Service of Christian Catechism with the Apostolic Letter in the form of Motu proprio ‘Old office’ (The previous ministry) in which he also requested the preparation of the training course, describing the normative criteria for reaching the ministry and disseminating the rituals of an institution such as this informal ministry.
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

100 German Catholic Churches to Issue Same-Sex Blessings, Defying Vatican

German Catholic churches are defying the Vatican by offering blessings for same-sex marriages in about 100 different churches across the country this week. This move goes against a document released in March by the Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, that said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God "cannot bless sin." The blessings for same-sex couples at worship services will begin May 16 in Berlin and will be led by the Reverend Jan Korditschke, a Jesuit who helps out at the St. Canisius congregation.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Read: Pope Francis’ May prayer to Mary for the end of the pandemic

Pope Francis leads his general audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Nov. 18, 2020. (CNS photo/Vatican Media) “We fly to your protection, O Holy Mother of God”. In the present tragic situation, when the whole world is prey to suffering and anxiety, we fly to...
Religionthechronicle-online.com

ROBINET: A poor example of Christianity

Because I’m not an ‘organized religion’ person, I have to say I found it frustrating in the past when hard core Christians defended the former American president and some of the shenanigans associated with him by using the Bible. There are apparently a number of passages within it that advise...