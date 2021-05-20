The gifts of the spirit
In Christian tradition, the feast of Pentecost is celebrated fifty days after Easter. This is the day that the Holy Spirit came upon the followers of Jesus and they were emboldened to begin to go out and preach about Jesus. This is one more place where Christianity picks up on the Jewish tradition. The disciples were in Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish Feast of Weeks, which commemorates the revelation of the Torah on Mt. Sinai, that is, the day when the wisdom of God came down upon God's people.