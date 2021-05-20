Mariska Hargitay's Leg Injury Explained

Despite the fact Mariska Hargitay spends her time fighting crime on screen as detective Olivia Benson in Law and Order: SVU, off camera she's raising three adorable kids with her husband, Younger star Peter Hermann. After getting married in 2004, the pair welcomed their first child together in 2006. Mariska and Peter went on to adopt a daughter and another son in 2011. Unlike some other super private celebrities, Mariska and Peter are OK with bringing their children into the spotlight every now and again to share sweet photos of them all on social media. And who can blame them? All three are cuties!