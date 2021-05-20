Mariska Hargitay's Leg Injury Explained
Mariska Hargitay, the daughter of Jayne Mansfield, a famous actor, and Mickey Hargitay, former Mr. Universe, is the executive producer and actor who has played Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) on NBC for 22 seasons. They just wrapped the final episode for season 22, which will air on June 3, 2021, and star Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, who plays Detective Elliot Stabler. The show is already approved for seasons 23 and 24 (via TV Insider).www.healthdigest.com