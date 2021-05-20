Working With A Disability During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities across the world. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) people who are already experiencing violence and discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity, are amongst those most affected by COVID-19. In the wake of the pandemic, they have been subject to additional stigmatization, discrimination, hate speech and attacks. In some countries, emergency powers adopted to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic are intentionally or unintentionally discriminating against LGBTIQ+ people. Given overloaded health systems, the treatment of LGBTIQ+ people may be interrupted or deprioritized. And the pandemic is having a devastating effect on the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTIQ+ people, particularly young people.