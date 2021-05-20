Working With A Disability During The COVID-19 Pandemic

As a mother of a young teen, I know the struggles our children go through every day. Even the well-adjusted children with no mental health issues seem to struggle in today’s world. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we talk to our kids about mental health and consistently ask them how they are doing when it comes to their particular mental health. You may think your child is fine but that is not always the case. Especially as tweens and teens, they are able to put on a front of being okay even if they’re not.