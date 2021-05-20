newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Working With A Disability During The COVID-19 Pandemic

By MothersEsquire
abovethelaw.com
 10 hours ago

This is the latest installment in a series of posts on motherhood in the legal profession, in partnership with our friends at MothersEsquire. Welcome Jonelle Redelman to our pages. Click here if you’d like to donate to MothersEsquire. Twenty years ago, I was working as a case worker for...

abovethelaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Cdc#Health Issues#Cdc#Legal Profession#Legal Issues#Mothersesquire#Americans#Microsoft Teams#Urgent Issues#Communication#Employees#Interaction#Easily Transition#Law School#Things#Representation#Increased Flexibility#Changed#Reasonable Expectations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Health
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Lois Krohn reflects on impact of school nurses during COVID-19 pandemic

Fremont Public Schools needed a wealth of nursing experience to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, the school district had 39 years worth of nursing experience in Lois Krohn, along with a team of dedicated nurses, to help formulate and execute its blueprint to safely bring students back to the classroom.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacists Are Frontline Educators of Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

Seeing the vital role of pharmacists during the pandemic has solidified many students' desire to join the profession. Since the start of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Amy Kallo, a PharmD student at Midwestern University College of Pharmacy (MUCP) in Downers Grove, Illinois, has been a pharmacy intern. According to Kallo, working at a CVS pharmacy in Chicago, Illinois during the pandemic solidified her understanding of pharmacists' roles as educators in their communities.
Businessilo.org

Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic through social dialogue

BOGOR, Indonesia (ILO News) – The wall clock at PT Sepatu Mas Idaman (SEMASI), a leather footwear company in Bogor, West Java, shows 10:00 am. Mario Prostasius, Head of the Federation of Metal Workers Union, begins his morning patrol to all production facilities in the factory. He has started his patrol routine since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of all factory workers.
MinoritiesMedPage Today

Review ID's Racism During Care of Black Doctor Who Died of COVID

An external review has concluded that racial bias as well as lack of empathy and compassion were present in the care of Black physician Susan Moore, MD, who died of COVID-19 at an Indiana University (IU) Health hospital in December 2020. "We owe it to our patients to always show...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Perinatal outcomes during COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario, Canada

What The Study Did: Rates of preterm birth and stillbirth in Ontario, Canada, during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic are evaluated in this study. Authors: Andrea N. Simpson, M.D., M.Sc., of St Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto, in Toronto, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed...
Baltimore, MDBaltimore Times

Individuals with developmental disabilities further challenged during pandemic

What happens to individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD) when their lifestyle and support system suddenly changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What happens when their daily school routine was converted to remote learning sessions via google meet and zoom room? What happens when the pandemic places tremendous demands on limited resources for these individuals, their families, and for the provider system?
Family Relationshipspeoriapublicradio.org

Study Shows Working Mothers Hard Hit By Pandemic-Related Child Care Burdens

New research shows pandemic-related child care burdens have magnified economic inequalities for women in the workforce in Illinois. That research was included in The Child Care Crisis in Illinois: A Survey of Working Mothers During the COVID-19 Pandemic, conducted by the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the Illinois Economic Policy Institute nonprofit research organization.
Mental HealthOrlando Sentinel

COVID-19 impacts the mental health of young adults | Opinion

Across the world, countries are making progress toward vaccination of their constituents to protect them from COVID-19, and on a nationwide scale, states are making significant progress on vaccinating citizens to protect them from the disease. In fact, according to a recent state report, over 2.4 million South Floridians have already been vaccinated. However, we continue to struggle with new variants, and, even if we can reach the point of herd immunity, the mental and physical repercussions of COVID-19 will be long-lasting.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Students Seek Leadership Opportunities Even During COVID-19 Pandemic

Although many pharmacy students’ academic experiences were changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership opportunities were still available for students who took the time to find them. Although many pharmacy students’ academic experiences were changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership opportunities were still available for students who took the time to...
Family Relationshipswgnradio.com

Working from home improving mental health of dads much more than moms, study reveals

DENVER (KDVR) — New research shows working from home is impacting the mental well-being of parents in two very different ways. A new study from McKinsey & Co. consulting firm found dads are taking to the remote lifestyle much more than moms. The research shows 71% of fathers say working from home is helping to improve their mental health, while only 41% of mothers reported the same.
Kidscounty10.com

Speak to your child about mental health – start young & do it often

As a mother of a young teen, I know the struggles our children go through every day. Even the well-adjusted children with no mental health issues seem to struggle in today’s world. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we talk to our kids about mental health and consistently ask them how they are doing when it comes to their particular mental health. You may think your child is fine but that is not always the case. Especially as tweens and teens, they are able to put on a front of being okay even if they’re not.
MinoritiesUnited Nations Development Program

Together: Resisting, Supporting, Healing

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities across the world. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) people who are already experiencing violence and discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity, are amongst those most affected by COVID-19. In the wake of the pandemic, they have been subject to additional stigmatization, discrimination, hate speech and attacks. In some countries, emergency powers adopted to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic are intentionally or unintentionally discriminating against LGBTIQ+ people. Given overloaded health systems, the treatment of LGBTIQ+ people may be interrupted or deprioritized. And the pandemic is having a devastating effect on the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTIQ+ people, particularly young people.
HomelessInvestmentNews

Working with autism, from experience

Autism comes with challenges in a business that centers on relationships, but it often linked with an extreme interest in topics people are passionate about. Few people understand special-needs financial planning as well as Andrew Komarow, whose Connecticut-based firm, Planning Across The Spectrum, specializes in the area. Most of the...