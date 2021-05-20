newsbreak-logo
New ferry bought for Herm Island

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA company running a popular visitor island near Guernsey has bought a new ferry for £750,000. Herm Island chief executive Craig Senior said the catamaran was needed to provide "more flexibility" for residents and visitors. Currently the island is served exclusively by the ferry service Travel Trident from St Peter...

