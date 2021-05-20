New ferry bought for Herm Island

Nestled upon one of Thailand’s most picturesque beaches, The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort is the ideal choice for your next luxury getaway. We loved the rustic yet decadent resort featuring luxurious pool villas, impeccable service, unparalleled dining, and picture perfect beachfront location. Our days were spent relaxing in a hammock on the beach, kayaking and standup paddle boarding, or swimming in the refreshing and inviting main pool. After a day under the sun we enjoyed a tranquil dip in our private pool before indulging in a floral laden outdoor bath. Dining was a true highlight of our stay with gourmet Thai fare at The Arundina and authentic Italian dishes at Di Mare. We also loved the mouthwatering decadent breakfasts and idyllic picnics in the sand. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort is also perfectly located for exploring the nearby Hong Islands. Highly recommended for families or couples looking for a five star luxury escape.