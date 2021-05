SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — It will be one monument in one small Maine town, but for Jennifer Kirk and her father, Cliff Sargent, it will be a tribute 57 years delayed. Sargent’s brother, SPC4 Donald Sargent, who grew up in Cornish, was an Army Ranger assigned to a special Ranger unit in March 1962, when that team of 93 soldiers was sent on a mission to Vietnam. The family says the soldiers boarded Flying Tiger Flight 739 in California, together with the crew, several CIA officers, and two South Vietnamese Army soldiers.