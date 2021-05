At first, I wasn’t sure what my friend’s daughter meant. “It looks a bit like a dolphin,” she said of this freshly facelifted Hyundai Kona. But the more I looked, the more I saw it. Finished in baby blue, with its front shorn of any pretence at a grille and a prominent crease above its low-set “eyes”, the Kona Electric’s visage does now look cartoonishly cetacean. Whether you like it or not will probably depend on your love of marine wildlife; either way, there’s no doubting this little SUV, which has always been replete with quirky styling cues, now stands out from the crowd yet further.