Westmoreland County, PA

Former Pittsburgh Pirate Felipe Vazquez takes the stand in own defense in sex assault trial

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 hours ago
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The sex assault trial for former Pittsburgh Pirate Felipe Vazquez has entered day four in Westmoreland County.

Vazquez is charged with having a sexual relationship with a girl who was 13 and 14 at the time.

He took the stand again Thursday in his own defense and contends he did not know the girl was a minor.

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments this afternoon and will begin deliberations.

Channel 11′s Melanie Gillespie is monitoring what’s happening inside the courtroom for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. on TV and in our WPXI Now streaming apps.

Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Indiana Statewdadradio.com

BODY OF MISSING DAYTON MAN FOUND IN ALLEGHENY RIVER

The body of a missing Armstrong County man has been found in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County. 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, who pleaded guilty in a stabbing and was sentenced to probation in Indiana County Court in April had last been seen by his family on April 30th. His vehicle was found at about 11:22 PM that night, abandoned with the engine running on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Westmoreland County, PAleadertimes.com

Homicide charge challenged in slaying at mistaken location

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A defense attorney says a homicide charge should be dismissed against a man accused of killing a sleeping woman by firing several shots into a western Pennsylvania home in the mistaken belief that someone inside was part of a botched drug deal. Nathan Quidetto, 21, of Unity, is charged in Westmoreland County with criminal homicide, reckless […]