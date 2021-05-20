Former Pittsburgh Pirate Felipe Vazquez takes the stand in own defense in sex assault trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The sex assault trial for former Pittsburgh Pirate Felipe Vazquez has entered day four in Westmoreland County.

Vazquez is charged with having a sexual relationship with a girl who was 13 and 14 at the time.

He took the stand again Thursday in his own defense and contends he did not know the girl was a minor.

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments this afternoon and will begin deliberations.

