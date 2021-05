My concern is unemployment benefits. I have worked since I was a junior in high school, and I took my Social Security Benefits in 2007. Not SS Disability. There are businesses that are having to shut their doors because they are short of help. People don't want to work, because they have commented, "Why should I work when I can stay at home and draw unemployment benefits plus an additional $300." Why are we giving these people $300 extra a week, when those of us who have worked hard to get we are today and can't get a decent raise in our Social Security. We get a 1-2% every once in awhile and once Medicare takes their share, we might get $15 extra a month.