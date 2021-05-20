Future slyly shades ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey in new song (audio)

Lori Harvey. (Image source: Instagram – @lori_harvey_)

Based upon the accumulated evidence, can we deduce that rapper Future hates rejection?

A new Future song that began ricocheting through cyberspace on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, appears to contain a diss of ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey.

There is copious material where the 37-year-old Future, who was born in Atlanta as Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, was seen throwing subtle shade at ex-girlfriend Ciara and her current husband, NFL star Russell Wilson. Future and Ciara, 35, are parents to “Baby” Future Zahir Wilburn.

Now, there is a song with Future’s instantly-recognizable raspy voice, featuring 42 Dugg, that contains the following lyrics, according to The Jasmine Brand and Hot New Hip Hop:

“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

Steve Harvey’s modelesque step-daughter famously left the embrace of Diddy and almost immediately landed in the arms of Future in 2018. When she and Future tanked out in August 2020, she was not alone for long. Paparazzi captured her and acclaimed Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan together during the Thanksgiving 2020 weekend. Meanwhile, Future soon began dating Instagram star and rapper Dess Dior.

Now it looks like Future may be cryptically fading Lori Harvey as he retweeted this little nugget, according to TJB.