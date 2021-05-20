Mass Effect UNC: Valuable Minerals Gas Locations
Mass Effect has an array of side assignments players can pick up as they explore the galaxy. Of these, the longest and arguably most tedious is the UNC: Valuable Minerals assignment. Unlike other similar tasks, Valuable Minerals has four distinct parts in which players must find a large amount of a particular resource. These can be found by surveying planets from above or launching the Mako to the surface and manually investigating the deposits found there. Of the four—heavy metal, light metal, rare earth, and gas—the easiest to complete is gas as it only requires six deposits. Additionally, gas can only be surveyed. Players won't find deposits on the planet's surface.www.dbltap.com