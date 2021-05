DEADWOOD, SD – With a mission to create more opportunities for kids, the REALTORS for Kids has announced plans for its 18th annual benefit auction. Over 400 people are expected to attend the event that is set for Friday, May 21 at The Lodge in Deadwood. The Glitz and Glam themed event will start the night off with a Silent Auction opening at 6pm and the Live Auction to follow at 7pm.