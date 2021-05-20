newsbreak-logo
Ill-Advised Indy Photo Opp Causes High-Speed Crash

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Indycar’s fourth practice session in the run up to the 105th Indianapolis 500 on Thursday, a bone-headed move by the three-car effort of Rahal Letterman Lanigan caused Andretti’s Colton Herta to run into the wall at a high rate of speed, bouncing off of Penske’s Scott McLaughlin. Thankfully nobody was injured and all cars involved managed to continue on without serious damage, but it was a real close call that could have ended way worse. So what did Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato, and Santino Ferrucci do? They slowed to a crawl on the front stretch for a photo op running three abreast across the yard of bricks. Yikes!

