Congress & Courts

NH senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks

By HOLLY RAMER
Middletown Press
 10 hours ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday killed legislation that would have prohibited the construction of landfills near state parks. The bill, which had passed the House last month, would have created a 2-mile buffer zone around parks in which landfills couldn’t be located. It was driven by opponents of a proposed landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake State Park, and senators who voted against it said the issue was a matter for local zoning officials and environmental regulators, not the Legislature.

