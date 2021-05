The ability to search browser tabs in Google Chrome could be a major time saver. Tabs are great for multi-tasking, but they're easy to lose track of. You can try using tab groups to keep things in order, but you can still lose track. In Chrome version 87, the search tabs button rolled out for chromebooks first, and Windows and macOS machines later. It gives you the ability to do exactly that. There's no need to turn the feature on or opt-in. You should see a new button to the right of your tabs that looks like an arrow pointing down.