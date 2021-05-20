‘That’s My Life. I Live That.’: ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Accuses Producers of Casting Black Men Who Didn’t Date Black Women, Said They Found It ‘Interesting’

"I just want to thank all of our listeners and the fans of the show for your support," Lindsay said on Episode 100 of the official Bachelor podcast, ending her years-long relationship with the Bachelor Nation franchise. "Sometimes you hear the negativity louder than the support, but there is so much overwhelming support and so I just want to say 'thank you, thank you, thank you' to all of you before we get all into this episode in case I forget. I want you to know how much you mean to me and how much I appreciate you."