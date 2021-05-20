‘That’s My Life. I Live That.’: ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Accuses Producers of Casting Black Men Who Didn’t Date Black Women, Said They Found It ‘Interesting’
Rachel Lindsay made “Bachelorette” history in 2017 as the first Black leading lady. However, as joyous as that might have been, Lindsay claims her experience on the show didn’t come without its hassles. During a recent appearance on comedian Ziwe Fumudoh’s variety series on Showtime, the reality star spoke out...atlantablackstar.com