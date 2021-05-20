newsbreak-logo
Movies

All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies Are Coming To This Streaming Service!

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harry Potter film franchise is heading back to streaming, finally!. All eight of the original films, which of course star Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, will soon be available to stream all in one place. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of...

MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Aiming for 2022 Reopening

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is hoping to conjure up a 2022 reopening according to a recent report. The New York Times has the details about the entire effort to get the play back up and running. As with most high-profile shows, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a pause in touring and local showings alike in America. But, with things looking like they’re on the upswing, people are getting hopeful about next year’s prospects. Over in Australia, the Princess Theatre is already reopened. But, in the UK, the Cursed Child won’t get to draw the curtain up until at least October of this year. So, there’s a ton of different responses to the idea of bringing the play back. In America, the Harry Potter show has been a unqualified smash-hit. They’ve gobbled up awards and ticket sales are through the roof. (As you would expect with this franchise.)
Relationshipsmerricksart.com

How We Handle Harry Potter In Our Home

We’re big Harry Potter fans in our family, and I’ve slowly started to read them with my boys. Here’s how we handle it in our family, when we started reading them, and other answers to your questions!. Let’s talk about reading Harry Potter to your kids. Every time I mention...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Harry Potter Series 2 Lego Store YMMV $3.49

The Lego store was selling Harry Potter Series 2 minifigures for 3.49 each. This is only available in the physical store. I will update locations with availability as you post. Good luck hunting. Receipt posted for those of little faith. Location:. Pleasanton, CA.
MoviesInverse

The most iconic cyberpunk movie of all time is streaming now for free

In 1995, cyberpunk legend William Gibson wanted to adapt one of his short stories into a low-budget art film. The result was a big-budget mainstream Hollywood movie, that, 26 years later, actually feels like a low-budget art film. Although Gibson and several other serious critics have distanced themselves from it, this early cyberpunk movie is much better than its reputation.
Movieschainstoreage.com

More details about Harry Potter NYC flagship

The only official Harry Potter flagship in the world will have a bar — of sorts. Set to open on June 3 in mid-town Manhattan, the three-floor, 21,000-sq.-ft. store will combine interactive elements, exclusive products and 15 different Harry Potter-themed areas. More than 1,000 props will be on display, including some authentic items used in the movies.
Moviesuploadvr.com

Harry Potter VR Experiences Coming To New York This Summer

Location-based Harry Potter VR experiences will be available at the Harry Potter store opening this summer in New York. The new store will feature two entirely new experiences for Harry Potter fans. The store itself has large props recreated from the movies and totals 21,000 square feet across three floors. It’s located at 935 Broadway and is set to open on June 3.