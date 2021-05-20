All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies Are Coming To This Streaming Service!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is hoping to conjure up a 2022 reopening according to a recent report. The New York Times has the details about the entire effort to get the play back up and running. As with most high-profile shows, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a pause in touring and local showings alike in America. But, with things looking like they’re on the upswing, people are getting hopeful about next year’s prospects. Over in Australia, the Princess Theatre is already reopened. But, in the UK, the Cursed Child won’t get to draw the curtain up until at least October of this year. So, there’s a ton of different responses to the idea of bringing the play back. In America, the Harry Potter show has been a unqualified smash-hit. They’ve gobbled up awards and ticket sales are through the roof. (As you would expect with this franchise.)