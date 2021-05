The end of an era, or the beginning of a new one? For the first time in many decades, NBC has no comedies on its fall primetime schedule. Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor have all been renewed, but they won't be premiering until midseason, along with new comedies Grand Crew and American Auto. Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor will, however, be getting holiday specials. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, meanwhile, will premiere its final season right after the end of the Olympics in August. Its 10-episode run will conclude before the official start of the fall season, which contains no comedies whatsoever. Instead, the fall will be dominated by Dick Wolf procedurals. Wednesdays...