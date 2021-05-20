Friends: What other films and shows have the cast members been in?

newsbreak-logo
By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
 10 hours ago

Twenty seven years after the show first aired, the cast of Friends are reuniting for a TV special for HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow , Matt LeBlanc , Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all coming back together for the non-scripted reunion episode , which will air in Thursday (27 May).

It will also feature a number of their former co-stars, such as Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon, as well as many of their celebrity friends and fans.

During the final two seasons of Friends , the cast were famously all earning a whopping $1m (£705,000) per episode to star in the show, making them some of the highest-paid TV actors of all time.

Aside from Friends , the cast have appeared in a number of other projects over the years, ranging from blockbuster films to failed TV sitcoms.

Below, we look back over some of the Friends cast’s most notable TV and film appearances.

Jennifer Aniston

Leprechaun (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MP9r_0a5qFptj00

There are definitely some clunkers among this list, but Aniston’s pre- Friends debut, in the horror-comedy film Leprechaun , is one of the worst. Starring Warwick Davis, the film was a critical disaster but has gone on on to achieve something of a cult status.

Marley & Me (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRXZp_0a5qFptj00

Aniston has starred in many box office hits in her time – and Marley & Me is among them. Released in 2008, and starring Owen Wilson as Aniston’s fellow pet owner, this tearjerker is basically the reason the website doesthedogdie.com was invented.

Cake (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8xTu_0a5qFptj00

While Cake , a film about a woman living with chronic pain, received mixed reviews from critics and was a box office flop, Aniston was lauded for her leading performance. She received a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination for the role.

The Morning Show (2019-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YErF7_0a5qFptj00

Aniston returned to TV for her first main role since Friends alongside Witherspoon in this Apple TV+ #MeToo-era drama. She went on to win a SAG Award and receive Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role.

Courteney Cox

Family Ties (1987-1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtrgF_0a5qFptj00

Pre- Friends , Cox appeared in seasons six and seven of this NBC family sitcom as Lauren Miller, staying on until the show’s end in 1989.

Scream (1996-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcifb_0a5qFptj00

Cox starred in the first Scream film in 1996 as journalist Gail Weathers, reprising the role in films two to four. She will reprise the role once again in 2022’s fifth Scream film, imaginatively titled Scream .

Dirt (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LNS9_0a5qFptj00

Having had her fair share of tabloid exposure over the years, Cox was the perfect choice to play the editor-in-chief of a glossy magazine in this FX TV series. The show was given two seasons, but its latter run of episodes was cut short by the writers’ strike.

Cougar Town (2009-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxHvH_0a5qFptj00

In comedy series Cougar Town , Cox plays a recently divorced 40-something woman who begins dating younger men. The actor earned a Golden Globe nomination during the show’s first season, with it eventually running for six years.

Lisa Kudrow

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hstgq_0a5qFptj00

Kudrow starred opposite Mira Sorvino in this chick flick with a cult following about two women who pretend to be successful business women when they attend their high school reunion. Alan Cummings also stars.

Mad About You (1992-1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6LD0_0a5qFptj00

In a Friends crossover, Kudrow played the role of Phoebe Buffay’s twin sister Ursula, a waitress, in award-winning NBC sitcom Mad About You . Ursula also appeared in a number of Friends episodes.

The Opposite of Sex (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5jwO_0a5qFptj00

Starring Christina Ricci and Martin Donovan, The Opposite of Sex is a romantic comedy in which Kudrow plays Lucia De Lury, a young woman whose brother dies of Aids.

The Comeback (2005-2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fl17a_0a5qFptj00

The Comeback is often considered to include Kudrow’s greatest performance. The actor created and starred in the series as sitcom star Valerie Cherish, with the show first airing in 2005 and returning nine years later in 2014.

Matt LeBlanc

Joey (2004-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSi4z_0a5qFptj00

After Friends , there was Joey – or “The One We Don’t Talk About”. This critically panned spin-off series still achieved decent ratings, but was cancelled after two seasons.

Episodes (2011-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uON9o_0a5qFptj00

Post- Joey , LeBlanc took a four-year hiatus from acting, returning in 2010 with British-American comedy Episodes , in which the actor played a version of himself. Green Wing co-stars Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig play the writers of his fictional new sitcom Pucks .

Top Gear (2016-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYjzc_0a5qFptj00

Having previously appeared on Top Gear as a guest – during which he set the record for Star in a Reasonably Priced Car – LeBlanc was named as one of the show’s permanent hosts in 2016. He remained on the show until 2018, leaving after three series.

Man with a Plan (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2298dX_0a5qFptj00

From 2016 to 2020, LeBlanc played a contractor on the CBS sitcom Man with a Plan . It was eventually cancelled after four seasons.

Matthew Perry

Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOL4E_0a5qFptj00

Set behind the scenes on a fictional TV series similar to Saturday Night Live , Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip was a short-lived Aaron Sorkin comedy series and starred Perry, Amanda Peet and Bradley Whitford.

17 Again (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFZRM_0a5qFptj00

A teen movie that will always hold a special place in a certain generation’s collective hearts, 17 Again followed a 37-year-old man (Perry) who ends up turning back into his teenage self (Zac Efron).

Mr Sunshine (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LVO4_0a5qFptj00

Perry was creator, writer, executive producer and star of this short-lived ABC sitcom about a man in the middle of his mid-life crisis, which ran for just one season in 2011. Ratings were so low towards the end that the show’s final four episodes never aired.

The Odd Couple (2015-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJv25_0a5qFptj00

Having previously worked together on 17 Again , Perry and Thomas Lennon reunited for this TV spin-off of the 1968 film. Perry developed the show’s premise and had been pitching it to networks since the early 2000s when the series finally made it to air. It ran for three seasons.

David Schwimmer

Madagascar (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XIH3_0a5qFptj00

Schwimmer voiced Melman the giraffe in Madagascar alongside a cast including Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith. He returned for its two sequels in 2005 and 2012.

Run Fatboy Run (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkQAh_0a5qFptj00

Not technically an acting performance, but Schwimmer made his directorial debut with this Simon Pegg British comedy about a man who decides to run the London marathon to win his former fiancée back. Thandiwe Newton also stars.

The People v OJ Simpson (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Palky_0a5qFptj00

The first of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series, The People v OJ Simpson saw Schwimmer give an uncanny portrayal as lawyer Robert Kardashian. The actor received his second Emmy nomination for his turn in the series.

Intelligence (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2Dr8_0a5qFptj00

Returning to the UK once more, Schwimmer starred alongside Nick Mohammed last year in comedy series Intelligence . The show aired on Sky, and a second outing is on the way.

Friends: The Reunion airs on HBO Max on Thursday 27 May. Find details on how to watch in the UK here .

