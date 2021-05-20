Kevin Bacon Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Is James Gunn listening right now? In a recent interview with Esquire, Kevin Bacon shared more details about what his life is like, between singing to goats on social media during the pandemic and his attempts to revisit Tremors. While being famous must always be odd, Bacon’s had some particularly unique experiences since becoming a cultural phenomenon with the Six Degrees game. Still, he was apparently very surprised when sitting in a movie theater watching Guardians of the Galaxy and hearing his name mentioned. He’s worked with director and writer James Gunn before. Is the director interested in bringing Kevin Bacon on for real? Because he’s ready.www.giantfreakinrobot.com