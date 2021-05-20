Universal Pictures to turn back time for Cher biopic

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleToday is Cher’s birthday, and she’s getting a gift that most of us will never be lucky enough (or maybe unlucky enough) to receive: a big Hollywood biopic from a major movie studio. Cher tweeted the news yesterday, revealing that the film will be produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman of the Mama Mia! movies and that screenwriter Eric Roth will be handling the script. As Cher excitedly pointed out in her tweet, he’s the writer behind Forrest Gump, the 1987 movie Suspect (which Cher starred in), and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. Cher doesn’t mention it, but he also wrote Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro. No mention of a director or star, but it seems like Universal is putting some weight behind this one.

