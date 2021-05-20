Lana Del Rey shares three new songs

Just a month after releasing his latest single “Ohio River,” 2KBABY returns with another new song, “Great White.”. “I’m a big shark and everybody else is watching,” the Louisville rapper said in a press release explaining the song’s title. “Also, sharks do their own thing, a shark is in its own world in the ocean while everything else is happening on land. I’m not in the mix like that. And when anything comes into the ocean the shark is at an advantage.” The impending video is “about me going and getting it by any mean,” he added.