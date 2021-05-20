UPDATED- AREA ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Lafayette; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAY...WESTERN CARROLL AND CENTRAL LAFAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Waverly, Wellington, Norborne, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Henrietta, Blackburn, Mayview, Rayville, Napoleon, Camden, Bogard, Fleming, Dover and Knoxville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central, north central and west central Missouri.