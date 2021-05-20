UPDATED- AREA ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * At 5:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 24.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 7pm 7pm 7pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 12.2 Sun 5pm 14.7 22.2 21.2