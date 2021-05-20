newsbreak-logo
Charles Hall, tuba player for Mobile's Excelsior Band, has died

WALA-TV FOX10
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced that Charles Hall, longtime tuba player for Mobile's famed Excelsior Band, has died Tuesday. Charles first joined the band in 1967. According to the band's web site, he "is a graduate of Jackson State University majoring in Music Education. He pursued additional studies...

