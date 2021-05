Sheldon, Iowa — Training is about halfway complete for the Sheldon Police Department’s new 4-legged officer and his 2-legged partner. Officer Eric Meineke and his police dog K-9 Balin are six weeks into the twelve week course, which is held in the twin cities area. KIWA caught up with Officer Meineke Sunday evening at his Minneapolis area hotel, and asked him about the training he and his dog had gone through during the first half of their training.