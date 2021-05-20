newsbreak-logo
Bomb squad on-scene at Texas hospital after potential threat was made

By April McAbee
Freight Broker Live
 15 hours ago
The Amarillo Police Department Bomb Squad currently at the BSA Hospital, after a possible threat to the hospital was made. According to BSA, “At approximately 10am this morning, local authorities made us aware of a potential threat made to the hospital. We are working with the officers and, out of an abundance of caution, are limiting visitor access to the hospital at this time. The health and safety of our patients, employees and community continues to be our highest priority. We will inform you when the hospital is again accessible to all visitors.”

