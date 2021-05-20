newsbreak-logo
INS Launches Foal Investment Opportunity

thoroughbreddailynews.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irish National Stud announced a new initiative that will provide shareholders an access point into the industry and to breed, own and sell a quality foal produced at a renowned nursery all at an affordable price. Kicking off the initiative is a filly by leading sire Invincible Spirit (Ire) (Green Desert), responsible for 20 individual Group 1 winners, including Kingman (GB), Magna Grecia (Ire), Nazeef (GB) and Moonlight Cloud (GB). The Feb. 16 foal is out of Irish National Stud broodmare Hanvarana (Ire) (Leroidesanimaux {Brz}). Bred by HH The Aga Khan, Hanvarana hails from the family of dual Derby winner Harzand (Ire) (Sea The Stars {Ire}) and Group 1 winner Seal Of Approval (GB) (Authorized {Ire}). Hanvarana is a sister to two black-type winners–G3 Thousand Guineas Trial winner Hamariyna (Ire) (Sea The Moon {Ire}) and Group 3-scorer Hunaina (Ire) (Tamayuz {GB}).

