INS Launches Foal Investment Opportunity

The pan-European savings marketplace Raisin has added a new hybrid-robo ‘ETF Configurator’ to its investment platform in the German market. The Configurator allows investors to create individualised portfolios according to their own investment strategies but with the digital experience of a robo advisor. Raisin’s ETF Configurator is aimed at investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon who want to determine the building blocks of their portfolio themselves. The Configurator allows investors to choose from around 200 ETFs and index funds from major asset managers such as Amundi, DEKA, iShares, Lyxor, UBS, Vanguard, and X-trackers. They can then deploy individual investment strategies involving different asset classes, countries, regions, and sectors.