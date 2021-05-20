newsbreak-logo
Sri Lanka OKs panel to run huge Chinese luxury development

By KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press
WRAL
 10 hours ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Thursday passed a law installing a powerful economic commission to administer a huge Chinese luxury oceanside development after altering elements of the bill ruled unconstitutional by the country’s top court. The bill to create the Colombo Port City Economic Commission passed with...

