CAPNEMO’s early head start waitlist is now a little bit shorter with the opening of a new facility. After a few years in the works and a year of construction, Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri (CAPNEMO) is about to open its first standalone early head start center. The new center, located at 200 Pfeiffer Avenue, will serve 12 kids with daycare and educational services. Its other locations have a mixture of early head start and head start.