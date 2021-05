Keuka College will conduct in-person commencement exercises for graduates on the weekend of May 22-23 on Norton Chapel lawn. The College will offer a series of smaller in-person ceremonies throughout the weekend: three on Saturday, May 22, and three on Sunday, May 23. Ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. each day, with no more than 100 graduates at each ceremony, and will be separated by academic division.